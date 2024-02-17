Steve Nicol says Man City's slip-up vs. Chelsea has opened the door for a thrilling finish to the Premier League season.

Rodri's late goal salvaged a 1-1 Premier League draw for Manchester City against Chelsea on Saturday as the champions avoided their first home loss in 15 months but had their 12-game winning streak across all competitions ended.

Pep Guardiola's team, unbeaten in their last nine league games, remained third in the table on 53 points, four behind leaders Liverpool and two adrift of Arsenal, but with a game in hand.

"We weren't great in the first half," Rodri told Sky Sports. "We conceded another easy goal. We knew about their counter-attacks and fast players, but we have to defend the counter-attack better. From there, it's always more difficult to come back," he added.

"We [defended better] in the second half ... more spirit, we wanted the ball and wanted to take risks. You have to be brave."

City's decision to park in Chelsea's half proved costly as Nicolas Jackson's deft flick began a counter-attack in the 42nd minute. He sent a perfect pass behind the defence to Raheem Sterling, who rounded City defender Kyle Walker and curled the ball past keeper Éderson to score against his former team.

"We countered them well so I think it is a fair result in the end," Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher told Sky. "The lads were brilliant and defensively we were very focused. We were very tired but we saw it through and we are happy with the performance."

After numerous near-misses that had the City fans holding their heads in frustration, Rodri equalised in the 83rd minute after Walker's shot was blocked with a thunderous shot that deflected off Trevoh Chalobah into the net.

Rodri salvaged a point for champions Manchester City against Chelsea. DARREN STAPLES/AFP via Getty Images

Victory would have given City the chance to go top of the table when they host Brentford on Tuesday but the draw with Chelsea means they can climb no higher than second.

"Good game. First half we didn't perform too good, second half really good," Guardiola said. "We had chances and in the second half we were better."

City tested Chelsea's back line with 31 shots to the visitors' nine, but only five were on target.

Prolific striker Erling Haaland, who leads the league with 16 goals, was frustrated by nine shots with no goals for the first time in his City career, including an unmarked late close-range header the Norwegian sent over the bar before covering his face in disbelief.

Chelsea had their chances including Jackson's one-on-one with Éderson and the City keeper saved a point-black shot by Sterling early in the second half.

"I'm so pleased," Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino said. "I told the players I feel so proud. In the last three games we've started to create a very good spirit.

"We only conceded one chance -- against a team like Manchester City who, for me, are the best team in the world."

City have not lost at the Etihad since a defeat by Brentford in November, 2022.