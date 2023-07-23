After a 0-0 first half, Wrexham score four goals for the win over LA Galax II.

Wrexham got their first win of their preseason tour of the United States, beating LA Galaxy II 4-0 in Carson, California, on Saturday.

After a 5-0 defeat to Chelsea in North Carolina on Wednesday, Wrexham, owned by actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, found it much easier going in the shadows of Hollywood.

Paul Mullin, one of the central figures of the club's "Welcome to Wrexham" documentary and their thrilling promotion from the English National League last season, was once again the key man for Wrexham, providing two assists and a goal of his own.

After a goalless opening half, Mullin laid on two goals in the first 10 minutes of the second period to help the Welsh club ease to victory against a young Galaxy second team.

Paul Mullin was the star man for Wrexham in their win over LA Galaxy II in Carson, California. Katharine Lotze/Getty Images

First Mullin found Andrew Cannon with a fine pass in behind the Galaxy II defence to put Wrexham in front in the 47th minute. Eight minutes later, he calmly laid off a cross into the path of Elliott Lee to slot home with a low first-time finish.

Mullin, scorer of 38 goals last season to help Wrexham reach England's fourth-tier League Two, then found the net himself in the 65th minute after sliding in to force the ball home from close range.

Three minutes later, substitute Anthony Forde rounded out the scoring after following up on a saved shot.

LA Galaxy II, second from bottom in MLS Next Pro's Western Conference -- in the third tier of American soccer -- had no answer to their more experienced opponents and could have been beaten by more, with Mullin also hitting the post in the second half.

Wrexham will next take on Premier League giants Manchester United in San Diego on Tuesday before their U.S. tour concludes with a match against Philadelphia Union II in a week's time.