Wrexham were held to a 1-1 draw with Philadelphia Union II, completing the final leg of their preseason tour of the United States before returning home to begin life in the English Football League.

Tom O'Connor's first-half strike gave Wrexham the lead at Subaru Park, but the match was delayed at half-time for two-and-a-half hours due to a thunderstorm.

An entirely new Wrexham starting XI emerged for the second half which saw Philadelphia forward Jeremy Rafanello score a free-kick to ensure a draw.

Wrexham were heavily beaten 5-0 against Chelsea in the opening match of their U.S. preseason tour, but went on to win two of their four friendlies with victories over LA Galaxy II and a youthful Manchester United side.

Wrexham leave their U.S. preseason tour with two wins a loss and a draw. Drew Hallowell/Getty Images

The Welsh club will now continue their Hollywood story under owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney as they return to League Two for the first time in 15 years.

Wrexham begin their campaign at home to MK Dons on next Saturday before hosting Wigan Athletic in the EFL Cup first round three days later.