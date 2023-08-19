- Jake Bickerstaff (29')
- Elliott Lee (51' Pen, 90'+6')
- James Jones (55', 90'+2')
- Jake Young (17', 34')
- Charlie Austin (27')
- Daniel Kemp (31', 71')
Wrexham stun Swindon with stunning comeback to earn 5-5 draw
Wrexham pulled off an incredible second-half comeback to recover from 4-1 down to draw 5-5 against Swindon Town on Saturday at the recently renamed Stok Racecourse.
The Welsh club, owned by Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, endured a terrible first half and trailed 4-1 at the break.
- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)
Swindon went 2-0 up inside 20 minutes with goals from Jake Young and Charlie Austin. The hosts pulled a goal back through Jake Bickerstaff but a Daniel Kemp goal and Young's second meant Wrexham had conceded four goals in the first half.
Wrexham responded well in the second half and made it 4-3 with goals from Elliott Lee and James Jones.
Kemp appeared to give Swindon an unassailable lead with his second goal to make it 5-3 but Wrexham battled to the end.
Jones grabbed his second goal in stoppage time before Lee scored in the 96th minute to rescue a remarkable 5-5 draw for Wrexham.
Game Information
- Referees:
- Charles Breakspear
English League Two Standings
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|P
|Gillingham
|4
|4
|0
|0
|+4
|12
|Milton Keynes Dons
|4
|3
|0
|1
|+3
|9
|AFC Wimbledon
|4
|2
|2
|0
|+5
|8
|Accrington Stanley
|4
|2
|1
|1
|+3
|7
|Salford City
|4
|2
|1
|1
|+1
|7
|Barrow
|4
|2
|1
|1
|+1
|7
|Morecambe
|4
|2
|1
|1
|+1
|7
|Crawley Town
|4
|2
|1
|1
|+1
|7
|Notts County
|4
|2
|1
|1
|-1
|7
|Mansfield Town
|4
|1
|3
|0
|+3
|6
|Crewe Alexandra
|4
|1
|3
|0
|+2
|6
|Newport County
|4
|2
|0
|2
|+2
|6
|Swindon Town
|3
|1
|2
|0
|+1
|5
|Grimsby Town
|4
|1
|2
|1
|+1
|5
|Wrexham
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|5
|Stockport County
|4
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|4
|Walsall
|4
|1
|1
|2
|-2
|4
|Bradford City
|4
|1
|1
|2
|-3
|4
|Tranmere Rovers
|4
|1
|0
|3
|0
|3
|Sutton United
|4
|1
|0
|3
|-1
|3
|Harrogate Town
|4
|1
|0
|3
|-4
|3
|Forest Green Rovers
|4
|1
|0
|3
|-5
|3
|Doncaster Rovers
|4
|0
|1
|3
|-7
|1
|Colchester United
|3
|0
|0
|3
|-4
|0