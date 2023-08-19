Wrexham pulled off an incredible second-half comeback to recover from 4-1 down to draw 5-5 against Swindon Town on Saturday at the recently renamed Stok Racecourse.

The Welsh club, owned by Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, endured a terrible first half and trailed 4-1 at the break.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

Swindon went 2-0 up inside 20 minutes with goals from Jake Young and Charlie Austin. The hosts pulled a goal back through Jake Bickerstaff but a Daniel Kemp goal and Young's second meant Wrexham had conceded four goals in the first half.

Wrexham responded well in the second half and made it 4-3 with goals from Elliott Lee and James Jones.

Kemp appeared to give Swindon an unassailable lead with his second goal to make it 5-3 but Wrexham battled to the end.

Jones grabbed his second goal in stoppage time before Lee scored in the 96th minute to rescue a remarkable 5-5 draw for Wrexham.