- Paul Mullin (40', 47')
- Steven Fletcher (90'+5')
- Ryan Barnett (36')
- Mickey Demetriou (25')
- Chris Long (45'+5' Pen)
- Shilow Tracey (65')
10-man Wrexham net last-minute equaliser to rescue 3-3 draw
Wrexham came from behind three times, including in stoppage-time, as they claimed a 3-3 draw to Crewe Alexandra despite playing much of the match with 10 men.
Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds' Wrexham went a goal down on 25 minutes when Crewe's Mickey Demetriou broke the deadlock, and their task was made harder 10 minutes later when they saw a red card handed to winger Ryan Barnett for a mistimed tackle.
Paul Mullin levelled the scores on 40 minutes with an improvised overhead kick, but Crewe restored their advantage on the stroke of half-time through a penalty from Chris Long.
Mullin netted again just two minutes after the restart, but a goal from Shilow Tracy midway through the second half put the visitors ahead for a third time.
However, Wrexham remained in the contest and managed to rescue a point when replacement forward Steven Fletcher netted a head 96th-minute header -- his first goal since joining the club on a free transfer earlier this month.
Game Information
- Referees:
- Lee Swabey
English League Two Standings
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|P
|Notts County
|10
|6
|2
|2
|+4
|20
|Crawley Town
|10
|6
|2
|2
|+3
|20
|Swindon Town
|9
|5
|4
|0
|+12
|19
|Gillingham
|10
|6
|1
|3
|0
|19
|Mansfield Town
|10
|4
|6
|0
|+8
|18
|AFC Wimbledon
|10
|4
|5
|1
|+9
|17
|Crewe Alexandra
|10
|4
|5
|1
|+7
|17
|Stockport County
|10
|5
|2
|3
|+7
|17
|Wrexham
|10
|4
|4
|2
|0
|16
|Barrow
|9
|4
|3
|2
|+2
|15
|Milton Keynes Dons
|10
|4
|2
|4
|0
|14
|Morecambe
|9
|4
|2
|3
|0
|14
|Walsall
|10
|4
|2
|4
|-2
|14
|Bradford City
|10
|3
|4
|3
|-1
|13
|Accrington Stanley
|10
|4
|1
|5
|-2
|13
|Harrogate Town
|10
|4
|1
|5
|-2
|13
|Newport County
|10
|3
|2
|5
|-3
|11
|Colchester United
|9
|3
|1
|5
|0
|10
|Grimsby Town
|10
|2
|4
|4
|-2
|10
|Salford City
|10
|3
|1
|6
|-4
|10
|Doncaster Rovers
|10
|2
|2
|6
|-8
|8
|Forest Green Rovers
|10
|2
|1
|7
|-10
|7
|Tranmere Rovers
|10
|2
|0
|8
|-6
|6
|Sutton United
|10
|1
|1
|8
|-12
|4