Wrexham came from behind three times, including in stoppage-time, as they claimed a 3-3 draw to Crewe Alexandra despite playing much of the match with 10 men.

Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds' Wrexham went a goal down on 25 minutes when Crewe's Mickey Demetriou broke the deadlock, and their task was made harder 10 minutes later when they saw a red card handed to winger Ryan Barnett for a mistimed tackle.

Paul Mullin levelled the scores on 40 minutes with an improvised overhead kick, but Crewe restored their advantage on the stroke of half-time through a penalty from Chris Long.

Mullin netted again just two minutes after the restart, but a goal from Shilow Tracy midway through the second half put the visitors ahead for a third time.

However, Wrexham remained in the contest and managed to rescue a point when replacement forward Steven Fletcher netted a head 96th-minute header -- his first goal since joining the club on a free transfer earlier this month.