Wrexham romped to a 6-0 win over Morecambe courtesy of a Paul Mullin hat rick and climbed into second place on the League Two table.

The Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney owned side, who went into the game eager to bounce back from their defeat to Accrington Stanley that ended their 11-game unbeaten streak, began superbly and were 2-0 up in seven minutes.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

Morecambe defender Joel Senior bundled into his own net in the 5th minute before Mullin doubled their lead two minutes later with a neat finish from 10 yards.

Paul Mullin has scored seven goals for Wrexham in League Two this season. Getty

Jacob Mendy, who came on in place of the injured Anthony Forde, tore through the visitors' defence and unleashed a powerful shot that flew into the net and put Wrexham 3-0 at the break.

Morecambe, who are reeling from their manager Derek Adams' sudden departure to Ross County last week, had more misery piled on them in the second half, when Mullin's deflected strike flew past goalkeeper Adam Smith in the 67th minute

Mullin brought up his first hat rick of the season 10 minutes later with a left-footed strike from outside the box before James Jones' added time goal rounded off a fine afternoon for Phil Parkinson's side.

League leaders Stockport County's loss to Newport County means Wrexham now lie only five points behind them.