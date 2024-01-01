Wrexham scored three goals in the space of just four minutes of first half stoppage time as they secured a comeback 4-1 win over Barrow at the SToK Racecourse ground on Monday.

Two goals from forward Steven Fletcher, either side of a superb free kick from Paul Mullin, gave Wrexham all three points in League Two.

Barrow had scored the game's opening goal when Kian Spence tapped in from Elliot Newby's low cross after just 33 seconds to give the away team the lead.

A break in play due to a head injury suffered by Barrow midfielder David Worrall contributed to 14 minutes being added on to the end of the first half and Wrexham took full advantage.

Paul Mullin scored a free kick as Wrexham beat fellow promotion hopefuls Barrow on New Year's Day. Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Mullin's free kick from the was the pick of the three-goal flurry as he celebrated signing a new three-year deal on New Year's Day in style.

Shortly after the second half kicked off, Barrow midfielder Luca Stephenson, who came off the bench to replace Worrall, suffered a head injury of his own and became the second player to be stretchered off after another lengthy stoppage in play.

Fletcher completed his hat trick in the 67th minute as he rose highest to meet Anthony Forde's cross and direct his header beyond the reach of Barrow goalkeeper Paul Farman.

Forde almost scored Wrexham's fifth in the closing stages but was denied by a double save from Farman.

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's team, who sit third in the table, travel to face League One side Shrewsbury Town in the third round of the FA Cup on Jan. 7.

Reynolds sent a message of support to injured Barrow pair Worrall and Stephenson in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter) after the match.

"Great start to '24 for Wrexham... Hoping Barrow players, David Worrall and Luca Stephenson are OK. Scary few min[utes] there."