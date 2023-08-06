Harry Kane scored four goals as Tottenham beat Shakhtar Donetsk 5-1 with his club future still up in air amid interest from Bayern Munich.

ESPN reported on Friday that Bayern made a club-record offer in excess of €100 million ($110m) for Kane, who is in the final 12 months of his contract.

On Sunday, Kane opened the scoring with a penalty on 38 minutes. Shakthar equalised on the stroke of half-time, but Kane added three more in the second-half, first nodding home a James Maddison cross, then slotting home a through-ball from Dejan Kulusevski and finally tapping in a parried save from goalkeeper Dmytro Riznyk.

Sources told ESPN that Kane has no interest in signing a new deal with Spurs this summer, leaving the club to make a decision as to whether they cash in now or risk losing their prized asset for nothing at the end of the season.

Teenage forward Dane Scarlett scored Spurs' final goal in stoppage-time.

The match was also manager Ange Postecoglou's first at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Spurs next play against Barcelona for the Gamper Trophy on Tuesday before kicking off their 2023-24 Premier League campaign against away to Brentford next Sunday.