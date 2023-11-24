Paris Saint-Germain put on a scintillating performance to earn a 5-2 win over AS Monaco with five different scorers on Friday as the hosts strengthened their grip on Ligue 1's top spot.

Goals from Goncalo Ramos, Kylian Mbappé, Ousmane Dembélé, Vitinha and Randal Kolo Muani secured the points for PSG with Takumi Minamino and Folarin Balogun replying for Monaco.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

Luis Enrique's capital side moved to 30 points, four clear of second-placed Nice, who host Toulouse on Sunday. Monaco are third with 24 points.

"When two teams of this level play a match like today's every fan enjoys a game with seven goals," the Spaniard told a news conference.

"The most important thing for me is the team's attitude after an international break. It is difficult for coaches to prepare for a game like this but it was worth it and I am happy with the result."

Kylian Mbappé celebrates his goal in PSG's win over Monaco. FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images

PSG took the lead in the 18th minute when Ramos capitalised on a rebound from Monaco goalkeeper Philipp Köhn before the visitors' Minamino seized on a mistake by home keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma to equalise four minutes later.

Donnarumma redeemed himself by denying the Japan midfielder another goal as Minamino spurned more chances before the break and early in the second half.

"Football is a sport of mistakes, if they are made by a defender or goalkeeper, they are most visible," Luis Enrique said. "Gigi has been great, his season has been exceptional and I am delighted with his performance."

Mbappé restored PSG's lead with a 39th minute penalty to extend his tally as Ligue 1 top scorer this season to 14 goals.

Dembele scored his first goal of the season to extend PSG's lead 20 minutes from time before Vitinha scored with a superb shot from the edge of the box two minutes later.

U.S. men's national team striker Balogun pulled one back for the visitors after a fine through ball from Minamino in the 75th but Kolo Muani completed the rout in stoppage time.

PSG next host Champions League Group F opponents Newcastle United on Tuesday.

"Monaco are a team at our level who compete for the title," Enrique added. "Winning is the best way to stay at the top and to arrive at a vital Champions League match."