Juventus secured a comfortable 3-0 win at Udinese on Sunday in their Serie A opener.

Massimiliano Allegri's side put down a marker at the start of the campaign as they began their bid for a 37th league crown with an impressive win, scoring through Federico Chiesa, Dusan Vlahovic and Adrien Rabiot in the first half.

Juventus made a blistering start at Stadio Friuli, racing into the lead in the second minute after Vlahovic intercepted a stray pass and set up Chiesa, who drilled home a low shot from the edge of the penalty area.

Vlahovic made it 2-0 with an ice-cool penalty and Rabiot added the third with a bullet header before the break.

"We played a great game today. In the first half, we were very intense, and we have to play like that, picking the opponents up high," Chiesa told DAZN.

"I feel good (about playing as a second striker with Vlahovic). We are not standing still, that's what the coach is asking of us."

Debutant Timothy Weah, who was signed from Ligue 1 side Lille last month, failed to make much of an impact for Juventus and was taken off at halftime after suffering a knock to his ankle.

Juventus controlled the second half without creating many more chances and were largely content to see the game out, though Vlahovic had a goal ruled out for offside after scoring with a diving header.