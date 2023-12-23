Second-half substitute Dušan Vlahović scored a late winner to give Juventus a 2-1 win over Frosinone in Serie A on Saturday, reducing Inter Milan's lead at the top of the table to a single point.

Unbeaten in their last 12 matches, Juventus now have 40 points from 17 games. Inter play Lecce later on Saturday.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

Juve took the lead when their early pressure on Frosinone saw goalkeeper Stefano Turati fluff his clearance as the ball fell to midfielder Filip Kostic, who found Turkey international Kenan Yildiz ahead of him.

The 18-year-old found the back of the net on his first start for the club when he cut through three defenders and fired in at the near post with an impeccably timed finish.

"I have confidence in myself and I did things as usual," Yildiz said.

Dušan Vlahović has scored 6 goals in Serie A this season. Photo by ANDREAS SOLARO/AFP via Getty Images

"They (his team mates) told me I have to buy dinner. We are a group, we fight for the fans and hope to finish the season in first place."

But Frosinone equalised when Jaime Baez received Ilario Monterisi's lofted through-ball on the flank and fired a shot past an onrushing Wojciech Szczesny in Juve's goal to give the mid-table side some hope.

Frosinone were on the verge of another big result after Tuesday's 4-0 Italian Cup win at Italian champions Napoli, but were undone in the 81st minute when Juve's Vlahovic rose above the defence to head home Weston McKennie's cross.

The Serbian striker found the net again in the 89th minute but VAR chalked it off for offside. However, Juve held on to seal the three points and leave Frosinone 14th in the standings.

Vlahović, who replaced Yildiz early in the second half, then headed in a Weston McKennie cross in the 81st minute to ensure the three points.