- Ruben Loftus-Cheek (11')
- Olivier Giroud (31' Pen)
- Chaka Traorè (88')
Loftus-Cheek shines as Milan ease to 3-0 win away at Empoli
Third-placed AC Milan secured a comfortable 3-0 win at Empoli thanks to goals from Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Olivier Giroud and Chaka Traorè in Serie A on Sunday.
Milan seized the lead after 11 minutes when Rafael Leão surged past his marker on the wing, delivering a precise pass to Loftus-Cheek inside the box, who sidefooted the ball into the bottom corner.
The visitors extended their lead when Giroud scored from the penalty spot after 31 minutes following a handball by Empoli's Youssef Maleh.
Traorè secured Milan's third goal two minutes before stoppage time from a counter-attack.
Milan are third in the standings with 39 points, nine behind leaders Inter Milan and four behind second-placed Juventus, who are in action later on Sunday.
Empoli are second-from-bottom with 13 points.
Game Information
- Referees:
- Federico La Penna
Italian Serie A Standings
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|P
|Internazionale
|19
|15
|3
|1
|+35
|48
|Juventus
|18
|13
|4
|1
|+16
|43
|AC Milan
|19
|12
|3
|4
|+15
|39
|Fiorentina
|19
|10
|3
|6
|+8
|33
|Bologna
|19
|8
|8
|3
|+6
|32
|Atalanta
|18
|9
|2
|7
|+9
|29
|AS Roma
|18
|8
|4
|6
|+10
|28
|Napoli
|18
|8
|4
|6
|+7
|28
|Lazio
|18
|8
|3
|7
|+2
|27
|Monza
|19
|6
|7
|6
|-1
|25
|Torino
|18
|6
|6
|6
|-3
|24
|Genoa
|19
|5
|6
|8
|-4
|21
|Lecce
|19
|4
|9
|6
|-5
|21
|Sassuolo
|19
|5
|4
|10
|-7
|19
|Frosinone
|19
|5
|4
|10
|-9
|19
|Udinese
|18
|2
|11
|5
|-10
|17
|Cagliari
|19
|3
|6
|10
|-15
|15
|Hellas Verona
|19
|3
|5
|11
|-10
|14
|Empoli
|19
|3
|4
|12
|-23
|13
|Salernitana
|18
|2
|6
|10
|-21
|12