Third-placed AC Milan secured a comfortable 3-0 win at Empoli thanks to goals from Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Olivier Giroud and Chaka Traorè in Serie A on Sunday.

Milan seized the lead after 11 minutes when Rafael Leão surged past his marker on the wing, delivering a precise pass to Loftus-Cheek inside the box, who sidefooted the ball into the bottom corner.

The visitors extended their lead when Giroud scored from the penalty spot after 31 minutes following a handball by Empoli's Youssef Maleh.

Traorè secured Milan's third goal two minutes before stoppage time from a counter-attack.

Olivier Giroud has nine goals and five assists in 16 Serie A games this season. Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images

Milan are third in the standings with 39 points, nine behind leaders Inter Milan and four behind second-placed Juventus, who are in action later on Sunday.

Empoli are second-from-bottom with 13 points.