Third-placed AC Milan were held to a 1-1 draw by Atalanta after Teun Koopmeiners' penalty cancelled out Rafael Leao's superb early opener for the hosts in Serie A on Sunday.

Leao broke the deadlock in the third minute, capping a solo run with a stunning shot into the top corner from a tight angle.

But Atalanta levelled against the run of play from the spot shortly before the break as Koopmeiners sent Mike Maignan the wrong way after a penalty awarded for Olivier Giroud's foul.

Milan remain third on 53 points from 26 games, four points off second-placed Juventus and 13 adrift of leaders Inter Milan, who won 4-0 at Lecce earlier on Sunday and have a game in hand.

Atalanta, with one more game to play than the teams immediately above them, are fifth with 46 points, two behind Bologna in fourth.