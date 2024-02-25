- Rafael Leão (3')
- Teun Koopmeiners (42' Pen)
AC Milan drop points in draw with Atalanta as gap to Inter grows
Third-placed AC Milan were held to a 1-1 draw by Atalanta after Teun Koopmeiners' penalty cancelled out Rafael Leao's superb early opener for the hosts in Serie A on Sunday.
Leao broke the deadlock in the third minute, capping a solo run with a stunning shot into the top corner from a tight angle.
But Atalanta levelled against the run of play from the spot shortly before the break as Koopmeiners sent Mike Maignan the wrong way after a penalty awarded for Olivier Giroud's foul.
Milan remain third on 53 points from 26 games, four points off second-placed Juventus and 13 adrift of leaders Inter Milan, who won 4-0 at Lecce earlier on Sunday and have a game in hand.
Atalanta, with one more game to play than the teams immediately above them, are fifth with 46 points, two behind Bologna in fourth.
Game Information
- Referees:
- Daniele Orsato
Italian Serie A Standings
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|P
|Internazionale
|25
|21
|3
|1
|+51
|66
|Juventus
|26
|17
|6
|3
|+22
|57
|AC Milan
|26
|16
|5
|5
|+18
|53
|Bologna
|26
|13
|9
|4
|+16
|48
|Atalanta
|25
|14
|4
|7
|+24
|46
|AS Roma
|25
|12
|5
|8
|+15
|41
|Lazio
|25
|12
|4
|9
|+5
|40
|Fiorentina
|25
|11
|5
|9
|+8
|38
|Napoli
|25
|10
|7
|8
|+5
|37
|Torino
|25
|9
|9
|7
|+1
|36
|Monza
|26
|9
|9
|8
|-3
|36
|Genoa
|26
|8
|9
|9
|-3
|33
|Empoli
|26
|6
|7
|13
|-18
|25
|Lecce
|26
|5
|9
|12
|-19
|24
|Udinese
|26
|3
|14
|9
|-15
|23
|Frosinone
|26
|6
|5
|15
|-21
|23
|Sassuolo
|25
|5
|5
|15
|-17
|20
|Hellas Verona
|26
|4
|8
|14
|-13
|20
|Cagliari
|26
|4
|8
|14
|-23
|20
|Salernitana
|26
|2
|7
|17
|-33
|13