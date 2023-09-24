Megan Rapinoe gets emotional talking about the on-field and off-field impact of the USWNT ahead of her final game.

In a career filled with accolades and memorable wins, Megan Rapinoe ended hers with the United States in fitting fashion Sunday: with a 2-0 victory.

The 38-year-old, two-time World Cup winner with the U.S., who ends her tenure on the national team with 63 goals, 73 assists and 203 caps, was honored before the game and then took to the pitch at Soldier Field in Chicago and helped her squad to a second friendly win in less than a week over South Africa.

"It has been such an honour to be able to wear this shirt, play with all these players and live out my childhood dream," said Rapinoe, who won the Golden Boot, Golden Ball, and Ballon d'Or for her role in the U.S. 2019 World Cup campaign, at the end of the game.

Rising star Trinity Rodman opened the scoring for the U.S. in the first half with a nice finish and was quickly greeted by the veteran Rapinoe to help celebrate.

Rapinoe curved in a trademark corner kick ahead of the second goal of the night for the U.S., with Emily Sonnett heading past South Africa keeper Andile Dlamini after she had punched the ball away from the goal.

With the U.S. leading 2-0 and 40 minutes left in the match, it was then full-time for Rapinoe, who was replaced by Midge Purce and treated to boisterous applause from the crowd and hugs from her teammates and coaches as she left the field.

With Julie Ertz playing her last game Wednesday and now Rapinoe calling it a career with the national team, the U.S. is phasing into a new era for the program. Earlier on Sunday, U.S. Soccer's sporting director promised that the federation would announce a new head coach to lead the team -- which has interim manager Twila Kilgore currently at the helm -- by the end of the year.

Rapinoe's final match came 17 years and 63 days after making her international debut on July 23, 2006. Only three players have had a longer USWNT career: Kristine Lilly (23 years, 94 days), Christie Pearce (18 years, 204 days) and Mia Hamm (17 years, 127 days).

During her career, Rapinoe has been an advocate for social issues including LGBTQI+ rights, racial equality and equal pay for women's national team players.

Although it was her last game with the national team, Rapinoe will still finish the season with her NWSL side OL Reign, which sits in fifth place in the table and is on track to make the playoffs with three matches left.

Information from Reuters was used in this story.