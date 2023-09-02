Gab Marcotti details why Premier League clubs cannot have any problem with the transfer window in Saudi Arabia staying open until September 20th.

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated his 850th career goal as Al Nassr won 5-1 at Al Hazem in the Saudi Pro League on Saturday.

Ronaldo scored his sixth goal in his past three games and claimed two assists as Al Nassr recorded a third straight league victory. Sadio Mane was also on the scoresheet.

"Another great team performance! We keep improving. Let's go @AlNassrFC ... 850 career goals and still counting!" the 38-year-old Ronaldo posted on social media.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been on another hot scoring streak for Al Nassr in recent games. ABDULAZIZ ALNOMAN/AFP via Getty Images

Ronaldo has now scored 26 goals in his first 30 games in all competitions for Al Nassr, just one short of the number he managed in the same amount of games at the start of his Real Madrid career.

His longtime rival Lionel Messi currently has 818 career goals.

After Al Nassr lost their first two league games this term, last season's runners-up, who have scored 14 goals in their past three games, are now just four points off leaders Al Hilal.

Ronaldo is the league's top scorer this season with six goals, one ahead of former Liverpool forward Mane.

Information from Reuters was used in this report.