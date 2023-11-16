Colombia coach Nestor Lorenzo says that all of his team were affected by the kidnapping of Luis Diaz's father, with them praying everything would end well.

Brazil lost their second consecutive World Cup qualifier match as Colombia fought back to win 2-1 against the five-times champions, who are winless in the last three games and dropped to fifth place in the South American standings on Thursday.

It was a cathartic evening for Liverpool forward Luis Diaz who, just a few days after Colombia guerrillas freed his kidnapped father, scored twice within four minutes late in the second-half to give his country the shock win, after Brazil got an early lead with a Gabriel Martinelli strike.

Brazil suffered the loss of Real Madrid winger Vinícius Júnior, who suffered a left leg injury and was replaced in the 26th minute.

Colombia is third on nine points, one ahead Venezuela who was held to a goal less draw at home by sixth-placed Ecuador, who is one point behind Brazil that is fifth on seven points.