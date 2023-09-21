Jurgen Klopp talks to the press ahead of Liverpool's first Europa League match since 2016 as they take on Austria's LASK.

Liverpool fought back from a goal down to claim a 3-1 victory at LASK Linz on Thursday in their first appearance in the Europa League in eight seasons.

After trailing 1-0 at half-time to a fine strike from Florian Flecker, Luis Díaz helped inspire a second-half turnaround for Jurgen Klopp's much-changed side in Austria.

The Colombian forward, one of 11 changes to the Liverpool team that beat Wolves 3-1 in the Premier League on Saturday, first won a penalty after a foul by Philipp Ziereis.

Darwin Núñez converted from the spot to level the match in the 56th minute before Díaz got on the scoresheet himself seven minutes later when he smartly turned in a low cross by Ryan Gravenberch.

Luis Díaz helped Liverpool fight back to claim victory over LASK Link in the Europa League on Thursday. Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Gravenberch was making his full debut for the club following his summer signing from Bayern Munich, while Klopp also handed a first start in a Liverpool jersey to 17-year-old Scottish winger Ben Doak.

An injury forced Gravenberch to be taken off in the second half, but his replacement, Mohamed Salah, made the three points safe for the visitors in the 88th minute when he finished after impressive work by Núñez.

Liverpool were back in the Europe's second-tier competition for the first time since Klopp's inaugural season at Anfield after finishing a disappointing fifth in the Premier League last season and failing to qualify for the Champions League.