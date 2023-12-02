Julien Laurens reviews the U17 World Cup as the tournament comes to an end with Germany vs. France contesting the title.

Germany have lifted the Under-17 FIFA World Cup for a first time after a thrilling penalty shootout victory against France at the Stadion Manahan in Indonesia on Saturday.

Germany took the lead from the penalty spot on 29 minutes through forward Paris Brunner. They doubled their lead just after half-time when Noah Darvich pounced on the ball at the far post and managed to score from a tight angle.

However, France hit back immediately after, with midfielder Saïmon Nadélia Bouabré cutting in from the left and slotting home past German goalkeeper Konstantin Heide.

France were handed a further lifeline when Germany midfielder Winners Mark Osawe was shown a red card on 69 minutes, and they levelled the scores on 85 minutes through Mathis Amougou to force a penalty shootout.

Germany needed a shootout to advance past Argentina in the semifinals, and the side emerged victorious again on Saturday, prevailing 4-3 on penalties to claim the title.