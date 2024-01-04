Juventus overcame an early error and came back from a goal down to rout last-placed Serie A club Salernitana 6-1 on Thursday and reach the Coppa Italia quarterfinals.

The Bianconeri will face Frosinone next week.

An errant pass from Juventus defender Federico Gatti led to a goal for Chukwubuikem Ikwuemesi 59 seconds in.

The Bianconeri then struck back with goals from Fabio Miretti, Andrea Cambiaso, Daniele Rugani, Kenan Yildiz and Timothy Weah -- plus an own goal from Salernitana defender Dylan Bronn.

Timothy Weah opened his Juventus account in style against Salernitana. Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images

Federico Chiesa set up two of Juventus' goals, and it was the first goal with Juventus for Weah -- the United States winger who is the son of former AC Milan standout and Ballon d'Or winner George Weah.

Salernitana are coached by former Juventus striker Filippo Inzaghi.

The other matchups in the last eight are: Fiorentina vs. Bologna; Lazio vs. Roma; and Milan vs. Atalanta.

Frosinone eliminated Serie A champions Napoli 4-0 last month.

Juventus, who are two points behind leaders Inter Milan in the league, scored six goals for the first time in any competition since beating Sassuolo 7-0 in Serie A in February 2018.

Juventus face Salernitana again in Serie A on Sunday.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.