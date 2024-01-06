Real Madrid easily handled fourth-division club Arandina 3-1 and moved into the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey on Saturday.

Joselu, Brahim Díaz and Rodrygo scored for the defending Copa champions, who also finally debuted young Turkey international Arda Güler after a series of injuries.

Real Madrid dominated, controlled possession and didn't allow Arandina to threaten much until they were given a late own-goal by Madrid defender Nacho Fernández.

"We know how difficult these games are," Joselu said. "The pitch and so on, but there are no excuses, we're Real Madrid, we have to win everywhere. It was more difficult than usual but we're happy with the win and with being in the next round."

A series of injuries had delayed Arda Güler's long-awaited debut for Real Madrid. Federico Titone/Anadolu via Getty Images

Güler had some good scoring chances, including a free kick that struck the post in the first half. The 18-year-old midfielder arrived this season from Fenerbahce on a six-year contract. His debut was delayed by a knee injury in the offseason followed by a muscle problem.

Midfielder Eduardo Camavinga was back in the squad after injuring his knee while on international duty with France in November.

"These games are hard for any team," Joselu added. "We needed 100% concentration. In the second half, we kept having the ball and they couldn't keep up with our rhythm and we got the goals."

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.