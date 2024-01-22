FC Dallas held Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF scoreless in a 1-0 exhibition win at the Cotton Bowl on Monday night.

It was the second game without a goal at the start of Miami's extensive preseason world tour, following a 0-0 draw with El Salvador on Friday, and the second time that Messi started alongside former Barcelona teammate and new arrival to MLS Luis Suárez.

Jesús Ferreira scored the only goal of the game -- beating Drake Callender at his far post minutes into the match -- but was subbed off shortly before half-time after going down with an apparent injury.

Messi and Suarez looked out of sync with one another as the second half resumed and failed to rekindle any of their magic from the Barca days, with Miami manager Gerardo Martino subbing both players off just past the hour mark of the game.

Next up for Messi and Miami is a pair of matches in Saudi Arabia, including one against Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr, before heading to Japan for two matches and then returning home for a friendly against the Argentine's youth club Newell's Old Boys.

Miami kicks off its MLS campaign at against Real Salt Lake on Feb. 21, at DRV Pink Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.