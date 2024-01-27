Maidstone United defeat Ipswich Town 2-1 to reach the fifth round of the FA Cup.

Maidstone United recorded a famous FA Cup upset on Saturday as the non-league team beat Championship side Ipswich Town 2-1 to reach the fifth round of the competition.

Lamar Reynolds put Maidstone ahead with a sublime chip in the 43rd minute before the forward set up Sam Corne's winner in the second half to send the away end at Portman Road wild with joy.

Ipswich, who are second in the Championship and well-placed to secure promotion to the Premier League next season, were briefly level when Jeremy Sarmiento snuck a shot in at the near post but Kieran McKenna's team had no answer for Corne's goal 10 minutes later.

A combination of Maidstone goalkeeper Lucas Covolan and the woodwork frustrated Ipswich throughout the game as they were knocked out by the sixth tier side.

Maidstone, who are coached by former Wolves defender George Elokobi, will discover the identity of their opponents in the fifth round when the draw takes place on Sunday Jan. 28.