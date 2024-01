Vinicius Jr. slots home the penalty for Real Madrid to complete his first-half hat trick vs. Barcelona.

Vinícius Júnior scored a hat-trick in the first half as Real Madrid were crowned Spanish Super Cup champions with a 4-1 demolition of bitter rivals Barcelona in Saudi Arabia on Sunday.

Real dominated every aspect of the game and toyed with last year's champions who could not handle Vinicius and ended the contest with 10 men after defender Ronald Araujo was sent off for a second booking in the 71st minute after two fouls on the Brazilian.

Vinicius scored with two close-range efforts in the seventh and 10th minutes before Robert Lewandowski reduced the deficit in the 33rd with a strike on the rebound.

Vinicius extended Real's lead in the 39th minute from the penalty spot, after being fouled by Araujo inside the box.

The goal was a hammer blow for Barcelona who were dominated in the second half and Rodrygo struck Real's fourth from a rebound in the 64th minute.