          2022-23 English Premier League
          Liverpool Liverpool LIV
          1
          FT
          1
          Aston Villa Aston Villa AVL
          • Roberto Firmino (89')
          • Jacob Ramsey (27')

          Firmino scores late goal to keep Liverpool's Champions League hopes alive

          Roberto Firmino scores for Liverpool on his final appearance for the club at Anfield. Photo by Peter Byrne/PA Images via Getty Images
          • Reuters
          May 20, 2023, 12:12 PM ET

          Roberto Firmino scored a dramatic late equaliser to keep Liverpool's slim chances of a top-four Premier League finish alive with a 1-1 draw against Aston Villa on Saturday.

          The Brazilian, in his final appearance at Anfield after eight seasons with the Merseyside club, scored in the 89th minute to the delight of the crowd in Liverpool's last home game of the season.

          Jurgen Klopp's side are fifth with 66 points with one game remaining, but three points adrift of fourth-place Manchester United who have a game in hand. Unai Emery's Villa are seventh with 58 points from 37 games.

          Jacob Ramsey put Villa ahead in the 27th minute, after a period of sustained pressure, darting to the back post to head a cross from Douglas Luiz past goalkeeper Allison.

          Villa could have taken the lead five minutes earlier when they were awarded a penalty, but Ollie Watkins sent his shot sailing wide.

          Liverpool thought they had levelled early in the second half from a close-range goal by Cody Gakpo, but after a lengthy VAR check it was ruled out for offside.

          Liverpool must win their final game at Southampton next week, and hope that Man United and Newcastle United lose their remaining two games to secure a Champions League berth.

          English Premier League Standings

          POS Team GP GD PTS
          1 Manchester City 35 +61 85
          2 Arsenal 36 +41 81
          3 Newcastle United 36 +35 69
          4 Manchester United 36 +11 69
          5 Liverpool 37 +28 66
          6 Brighton & Hove Albion 35 +18 58
          7 Aston Villa 37 +4 58
          8 Tottenham Hotspur 37 +4 57
          9 Brentford 37 +11 56
          10 Fulham 37 +3 52
          11 Crystal Palace 37 -9 44
          12 Chelsea 35 -5 43
          13 Wolverhampton Wanderers 37 -22 41
          14 AFC Bournemouth 37 -33 39
          15 West Ham United 36 -14 37
          16 Nottingham Forest 36 -31 34
          17 Everton 37 -24 33
          18 Leeds United 36 -25 31
          19 Leicester City 36 -18 30
          20 Southampton 36 -35 24