        <
        >
          2022-23 English Premier League
          Manchester United Manchester United MAN
          1
          FT
          1
          Fulham Fulham FUL
          • Jadon Sancho (39')
          • Bruno Fernandes (55')
          • Kenny Tete (19')

          Manchester Utd rally for win over Fulham to finish third

          Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United celebrates after scoring the team's second goal Nathan Stirk/Getty Images
          • Reuters
          May 28, 2023, 01:38 PM ET

          Jadon Sancho and Bruno Fernandes got on the scoresheet as Manchester United came from behind to claim a 2-1 home win over Fulham on Sunday and end their Premier League campaign on a high.

          Fulham took the lead in the 19th minute when Kenny Tete angled in a near post header from a Willian corner, but the London club missed an opportunity to double their advantage seven minutes later when Aleksandar Mitrovic's spot kick was saved by David de Gea.

          - Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

          United took the initiative after the massive let-off and were rewarded in the 39th minute when Sancho equalised with a simple close-range shot, before Fred's defence-splitting pass set up Fernandes to score a 55th-minute winner with a delicate chip.

          The result made no change to the Premier League table. Erik ten Hag's side finished the season in third place, while Fulham ended in 10th for their first top-half finish since 2012.

          English Premier League Standings

          POS Team GP GD PTS
          1 Manchester City 38 +61 89
          2 Arsenal 38 +45 84
          3 Manchester United 38 +15 75
          4 Newcastle United 38 +35 71
          5 Liverpool 38 +28 67
          6 Brighton & Hove Albion 38 +19 62
          7 Aston Villa 38 +5 61
          8 Tottenham Hotspur 38 +7 60
          9 Brentford 38 +12 59
          10 Fulham 38 +2 52
          11 Crystal Palace 38 -9 45
          12 Chelsea 38 -9 44
          13 Wolverhampton Wanderers 38 -27 41
          14 West Ham United 38 -13 40
          15 AFC Bournemouth 38 -34 39
          16 Nottingham Forest 38 -30 38
          17 Everton 38 -23 36
          18 Leicester City 38 -17 34
          19 Leeds United 38 -30 31
          20 Southampton 38 -37 25