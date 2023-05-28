Jadon Sancho and Bruno Fernandes got on the scoresheet as Manchester United came from behind to claim a 2-1 home win over Fulham on Sunday and end their Premier League campaign on a high.

Fulham took the lead in the 19th minute when Kenny Tete angled in a near post header from a Willian corner, but the London club missed an opportunity to double their advantage seven minutes later when Aleksandar Mitrovic's spot kick was saved by David de Gea.

United took the initiative after the massive let-off and were rewarded in the 39th minute when Sancho equalised with a simple close-range shot, before Fred's defence-splitting pass set up Fernandes to score a 55th-minute winner with a delicate chip.

The result made no change to the Premier League table. Erik ten Hag's side finished the season in third place, while Fulham ended in 10th for their first top-half finish since 2012.