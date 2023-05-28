        <
          2022-23 English Premier League
          Leicester City Leicester City LEI
          2
          FT
          1
          West Ham United West Ham United WHU
          • Harvey Barnes (34')
          • Wout Faes (62')
          • Pablo Fornals (79')

          Leicester relegated from Premier League despite narrow win over West Ham

          • Reuters
          May 28, 2023, 01:32 PM ET

          Harvey Barnes struck a superb first-half goal but Leicester City were still relegated from the Premier League despite a 2-1 win over West Ham United after Everton managed to beat Bournemouth 1-0 at home on the final day of the season on Sunday.

          Leicester, who were promoted to the top flight in 2014 and won the Premier League against all the odds in 2016, finished the season in 18th position on 34 points, two behind Everton and were relegated along with Southampton and Leeds United.

          Barnes fired the Foxes in front in the 34th minute and Wout Faes headed their second in the 62nd minute, but by then the crowd was aware that Everton had taken the lead and the celebrations were subdued.

          Pablo Fornals pulled a goal back for West Ham in the 79th minute, but Everton's win made the result immaterial and the final whistle was greeted with both applause and tears by the Leicester fans.

          English Premier League Standings

          POS Team GP GD PTS
          1 Manchester City 38 +61 89
          2 Arsenal 38 +45 84
          3 Manchester United 38 +15 75
          4 Newcastle United 38 +35 71
          5 Liverpool 38 +28 67
          6 Brighton & Hove Albion 38 +19 62
          7 Aston Villa 38 +5 61
          8 Tottenham Hotspur 38 +7 60
          9 Brentford 38 +12 59
          10 Fulham 38 +2 52
          11 Crystal Palace 38 -9 45
          12 Chelsea 38 -9 44
          13 Wolverhampton Wanderers 38 -27 41
          14 West Ham United 38 -13 40
          15 AFC Bournemouth 38 -34 39
          16 Nottingham Forest 38 -30 38
          17 Everton 38 -23 36
          18 Leicester City 38 -17 34
          19 Leeds United 38 -30 31
          20 Southampton 38 -37 25