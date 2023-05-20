RB Leipzig score three goals in the second half to beat Bayern Munich on the road. (2:45)

Leaders Bayern Munich suffered a shock 3-1 home loss to RB Leipzig on Saturday, leaving their title hopes hanging in the balance ahead of the last match day and offering rivals Borussia Dortmund the chance to overtake them on Sunday.

The Bavarians went ahead with Serge Gnabry but inexplicably took their foot off the gas and conceded three goals in the second half through Konrad Laimer and penalties from Christopher Nkunku and Dominik Szoboszlai.

Bayern, who have only the league title left to fight for after exiting both the German Cup and Champions League in the quarter-finals following the arrival of coach Thomas Tuchel in late March, remain in top spot on 68 points.

Dortmund, on 67, are in action at Augsburg on Sunday and a win would see the Ruhr valley club go into next week's season finale in the driving seat.

Leipzig's first ever victory in Munich guarantees them third place and a Champions League spot next season. Bayern travel to Cologne next week while Dortmund host Mainz.

The Bavarians, chasing a record-extending 11th consecutive league title, were in complete control at the start and in-form Gnabry rifled in off the post in the 25th minute for his fifth goal in the last four matches.

But they almost instantly became complacent, giving Leipzig too much space and allowing them to create a string of chances, with keeper Yann Sommer making three fine stops.

They eventually paid the price for their sluggishness in the 65th when Laimer, who is expected to join Bayern next season, drilled in the equaliser from a deflected pass.

Leipzig's turnaround was complete in the 76th after Nkunku was brought down in the box and the France international stepped up to beat Sommer from the spot and silence the Bayern fans.

A second penalty in the 85th from Szoboszlai for a hand ball made sure of the three points for the visitors and completed a disastrous afternoon for Tuchel's team.