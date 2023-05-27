Paris Saint-Germain clinched a record 11th French league title after drawing 1-1 at Strasbourg on Saturday to move four points of second-place Lens with one game left.

World Cup winner Lionel Messi put PSG ahead from Kylian Mbappe's pass in the 59th minute. Former PSG striker Kevin Gameiro equalized for Strasbourg in the 79th.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

It was Messi's 496th career league goal in Europe, breaking Cristiano Ronaldo's scoring record for Europe's top five leagues.

Lens secured second place and automatic entry into next season's Champions League by beating relegated Ajaccio 3-0 at home.

Defending champions PSG overtook former French powerhouses Saint-Etienne, who won their 10th title in 1981 but were relegated to the second division last season.

PSG have won nine of its 11 titles since Qatari backers QSI took charge 12 years ago, with the first of those in 2013. PSG's other titles were in 1986 and '94.

Sources told ESPN earlier this month that Messi will leave PSG when his contract expires this summer. The 35-year-old has an offer from Saudi Arabia for Messi and he is aware of interest from former club Barcelona and Major League Soccer club Inter Miami, sources added.