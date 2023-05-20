        <
          2022-23 LaLiga
          Barcelona Barcelona BAR
          1
          FT
          2
          Real Sociedad Real Sociedad RSO
          • Robert Lewandowski (90')
          • Mikel Merino (5')
          • Alexander Sørloth (72')

          Real Sociedad inflict Barcelona's first LaLiga home loss ahead of trophy celebration

          Barcelona lift the LaLiga trophy for the first time in 4 years (0:45)

          In his final season at the club, Sergio Busquets lifts the LaLiga trophy and leads the celebrations with the Barcelona squad. (0:45)

          • Reuters
          May 20, 2023, 05:15 PM ET

          Mikel Merino and Alexander Sorloth scored in each half to earn Real Sociedad a 2-1 win at Barcelona on Saturday, handing the LaLiga champions their first home defeat of the season on a day when they were celebrating their title triumph.

          With the league title in the bag, there was an end-of-season feel at Camp Nou as the fans waited to see the post-game celebrations when Barca would lift the LaLiga trophy.

          However, Real Sociedad made sure it would not go all Barca's way as they got in-front quickly, with Merino scoring with a tidy finish in the fifth minute.

          They extended their lead with Sorloth in the 72nd minute and Robert Lewandowski headed in a consolation for Barcelona from close-range in the 90th minute.

          With three games left, fourth-placed Real Sociedad moved on to 65 points and tightened their grip on the last Champions League qualification spot, five points ahead of fifth-placed Villarreal who beat Girona 2-1 earlier on Saturday.

          Champions Barcelona have an unassailable 14-point lead over second-place Real Madrid, who play at Valencia on Sunday. Atletico Madrid are third on 69 points.

          "If you remember at the start of the season, I asked for unity," Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez said. "Now is the moment to say thank you. Firstly, to the president and his board of directors for the unconditional support they have given us. 'We aren't that bad, eh, presi?' We are very grateful.

          "Thank you to the staff, the players who have given everything on the pitch. And to the fans. Without you it would not have been possible. You have been spectacular. Those that have filled the stadiums, those that were at the bus parade. It's given me goosebumps."

          Information from ESPN's Sam Marsden contributed to this report.

          Spanish LaLiga Standings

          POS Team GP GD PTS
          1 Barcelona 35 +50 85
          2 Real Madrid 34 +38 71
          3 Atletico Madrid 34 +33 69
          4 Real Sociedad 35 +15 65
          5 Villarreal 35 +18 60
          6 Real Betis 34 +5 55
          7 Athletic Club 35 +7 50
          8 Girona 35 +5 48
          9 Osasuna 34 -4 47
          10 Sevilla 34 -5 47
          11 Rayo Vallecano 34 -4 46
          12 Mallorca 35 -7 44
          13 Almería 35 -15 39
          14 Celta Vigo 35 -10 39
          15 Cádiz 35 -22 38
          16 Valencia 34 -3 37
          17 Getafe 35 -13 35
          18 Real Valladolid 35 -32 35
          19 Espanyol 34 -18 31
          20 Elche 35 -38 20