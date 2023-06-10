Watch the Game Highlights from New England Revolution vs. Inter Miami CF, 06/10/2023 (1:50)

Carles Gil had a goal and two assists to lead the New England Revolution to a 3-1 win over visiting Inter Miami CF on Saturday in Foxborough, Mass.

Matt Polster and Bobby Wood also scored for the Revolution (8-3-6, 30 points), who ended a five-game winless streak (0-2-3) in league play. New England won for the first time since a 2-0 victory over Toronto FC on May 6.

Josef Martinez scored on a penalty shot for Inter Miami CF (5-12-0, 15 points), which have dropped their past six league games, getting outscored 12-4 during the span.

The game was the first for Inter Miami since Lionel Messi announced he will sign for the club this summer following his exit from Paris Saint-Germain.

The Revs broke through in the 27th minute after Miami's DeAndre Yedlin was whistled for a reckless tackle on Polster in the penalty box, resulting in a penalty shot. Gil delivered a low drive into the bottom-right corner past goalie Drake Callender.

New England doubled its lead in the 34th minute when Gil curled a corner kick into the box, and Polster headed it past a diving Callender.

The Revolution extended their advantage to 3-0 in the 51st minute. Gil delivered a long pass from just beyond midfield into the penalty box, where Wood outran several defenders before making a quick move and blasting a low shot past Callender.

Miami avoided the shutout in the 84th minute. Martinez scored on a penalty kick that Miami was awarded after Andrew Farrell was issued a yellow card for his foul on Leonardo Campana.

New England maintained possession for just 43.8 percent of the game and had 10 shots, with three of their five shots on target finding the back of the net.

The Revs completed 82.1 percent of their 418 passes, while Inter Miami CF put just five of their 14 shots on target.

New England goalie Djordje Petrovic made four saves, while Callender finished with two.