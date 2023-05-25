Cristiano Ronaldo failed to win the Saudi Pro League title in his first season with Al Nassr after a victory by Al Ittihad in the penultimate week of the season saw them clinch the championship.

With Al Ittihad carrying a three-point lead and the tiebreaker advantage at the top going into the 29th round of the season, Al Nassr knew they needed a win to have a realistic chance of taking the title battle to the final day.

However, Al Nassr could only manage a 1-1 draw away at Al Ittifaq after veteran midfielder Luiz Gustavo cancelled out a first-half opener from the hosts by Youssouf Niakate.

Meanwhile, Al Ittihad had no trouble getting the win they needed to clinch their first title since 2009. After Ahmed Sharahili scored a third-minute opener, Romarinho scored twice for a 3-0 win over Al Fayha to make the victory and the championship safe.

After joining Al Nassr following a tumultuous exit from Manchester United last December, 38-year-old Ronaldo scored 14 goals in 16 league appearances. But the side from Riyadh could not keep pace with their rivals from Jeddah.

Al Ittihad have an unassailable five-point advantage over Al Nassr going into the final day of the season on Wednesday.