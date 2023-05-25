        <
          2022-23 Saudi Pro League
          Al Ittifaq Al Ittifaq ITT
          1
          FT
          1
          Al Nassr Al Nassr NSR
          • Youssouf Niakate (43')
          • Luiz Gustavo (56')

          Al Nassr, Ronaldo miss out on Saudi league title as Al Ittihad triumph

          Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during Al Nassr's draw with Al Ittifaq, which wasn't enough to prevent Al ittihad from winning the Saudi Pro League title. AFP via Getty Images
          • ESPN
          May 25, 2023, 09:17 AM ET

          Cristiano Ronaldo failed to win the Saudi Pro League title in his first season with Al Nassr after a victory by Al Ittihad in the penultimate week of the season saw them clinch the championship.

          With Al Ittihad carrying a three-point lead and the tiebreaker advantage at the top going into the 29th round of the season, Al Nassr knew they needed a win to have a realistic chance of taking the title battle to the final day.

          However, Al Nassr could only manage a 1-1 draw away at Al Ittifaq after veteran midfielder Luiz Gustavo cancelled out a first-half opener from the hosts by Youssouf Niakate.

          Meanwhile, Al Ittihad had no trouble getting the win they needed to clinch their first title since 2009. After Ahmed Sharahili scored a third-minute opener, Romarinho scored twice for a 3-0 win over Al Fayha to make the victory and the championship safe.

          After joining Al Nassr following a tumultuous exit from Manchester United last December, 38-year-old Ronaldo scored 14 goals in 16 league appearances. But the side from Riyadh could not keep pace with their rivals from Jeddah.

          Al Ittihad have an unassailable five-point advantage over Al Nassr going into the final day of the season on Wednesday.