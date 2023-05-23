The United States scored three second-half goals in a 3-0 U20 World Cup win over Fiji on Tuesday at the Bicentenario Stadium in San Juan, Argentina, to close in on a spot in the knockout rounds of the tournament.

Michael Anthony Varas' side dominated the match from the opening whistle -- outshooting Fiji 31-6 over the course of the game -- but were unable to find the back of the net until Diego Luna curled one past Aydin Mustahib to break the deadlock in the 66th minute.

Multiple near misses and some stellar saves by Mustahib in the Fiji goal had kept the score level and the U.S. kept coming after the Luna opener, with Cade Cowell and Caleb Wiley adding goals late in the second half to seal the win.

The win was the second for the U.S. at the U20 World Cup -- following an impressive victory over Ecuador to start the tournament -- and all but ensures the team will advance out of Group B with one game remaining against Slovakia on May 26.

The top two teams of each group and the four best third-place teams at the 24-team tournament will advance to the playoffs.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.