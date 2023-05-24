        <
          2022-23 Coppa Italia, Finals
          Fiorentina Fiorentina FIO
          1
          FT
          2
          Internazionale Internazionale INT
          • Nicolás González (3')
          • Lautaro Martínez (29', 37')

          Inter Milan retain Coppa Italia title thanks to Lautaro Martinez double

          Lautaro Martinez now has 10 goals in his last 11 games for Inter Milan. Matteo Ciambelli/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)
          • Reuters
          May 24, 2023, 04:58 PM ET

          Striker Lautaro Martinez scored twice as Inter Milan fought back to beat Fiorentina 2-1 and win their secured consecutive Coppa Italia title at the Stadio Olimpico on Wednesday.

          Fiorentina took the lead after three minutes when Jonathan Ikone sent in a cross that found Nicolas Gonzalez unmarked at the back post and he drilled the ball into the net.

          Argentine Martinez equalised with a shot from a tight angle in the 29th minute and followed up with a close-range volley high into the net eight minutes later.

          Fiorentina rarely threatened to level and Inter comfortably hung on to secure their ninth Coppa Italia title ahead of next month's Champions League final against Manchester City.