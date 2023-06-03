RB Leipzig nets second-half goals from Christopher Nkunku and Dominik Szoboszlai to clinch the German Cup title over Frankfurt. (2:02)

RB Leipzig retained the German Cup with a 1-0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt in the final thanks to a deflected goal and an assist from Christopher Nkunku on Saturday.

There were few clear chances for either team as they seemed wary of allowing their opponents space to counter.

It took a stroke of fortune for Nkunku to score in the 71st minute as the French forward's shot from the edge of the penalty area bounced off two different Frankfurt defenders, leaving goalkeeper Kevin Trapp with no chance. Nkunku is expected to leave Leipzig for Chelsea at the end of the season.

Dominik Szoboszlai made sure of the win in the 85th when the Frankfurt defence crowded Nkunku, who passed for the unmarked Szoboszlai to fire a shot past Trapp.

Leipzig's win means Bayer Leverkusen, who finished sixth in the league, qualify for the Europa League again after reaching the semifinals this season. Frankfurt, who won the Europa League last season, would have qualified with a cup final win but have to settle for the third-tier Europa Conference League instead.