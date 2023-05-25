Luton Town is promoted to the Premier League as Fankaty Dabo misses a penalty for Coventry City. (1:11)

Luton Town will play in the Premier League for the first time after beating Coventry City 6-5 on penalties in Saturday's Championship playoff final at Wembley Stadium, earning a return to England's top flight after a 31-year absence.

Coventry's Fankaty Dabo missed the crucial penalty, blazing his shot over the crossbar, to seal the win for Luton following a 1-1 draw then a goalless period of extra time.

Luton will join Burnley and Sheffield United, who won automatic promotion as Championship winners and runners-up, in next season's Premier League.

Their Kenilworth Road stadium will host top-flight soccer for the first time since 1992, when they were relegated from the Football League First Division. The Premier League began the following season.

Luton substitute Joe Taylor had a goal disallowed due to handball late in extra time, after a second-half equaliser from Coventry midfielder Gustavo Hamer cancelled out Jordan Clark's brilliant opener.

Luton captain Tom Lockyer was taken to hospital for tests after he collapsed on the pitch early in the first half. The centre back, 28, fell to the ground with no player around him and was treated by medical staff before being carried off on a stretcher.

"He is responsive and talking to his family, who are with him," the club said.