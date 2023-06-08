Mexico secured a 2-0 victory over Guatemala at Estadio de Mazatlan in an international friendly on Wednesday.

Raul Jimenez and Roberto de la Rosa scored in each half as Mexico eased to a comfortable win at home.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

The hosts were awarded a penalty after 14 minutes when Nicolas Samayoa was adjudged to have handled the ball inside the area.

Wolves striker Jimenez scored from the spot and with 10 minutes remaining, De la Rosa wrapped up the win for Mexico with another goal.

Diego Cocca's side face another friendly against Cameroon on Sunday before meeting the United States in the Concacaf Nations League next week.