          2019-20 English Premier League
          Leicester City Leicester City LEI
          0
          FT
          2
          Manchester United Manchester United MAN
          • Jonny Evans (90'+4')
          • Bruno Fernandes (71' PEN)
          • Jesse Lingard (90'+8')

          Man United clinch Champions League return with Fernandes, Lingard goals

          12:53 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Manchester United claimed a top four spot with a 2-0 win against Leicester City on the final day of the Premier League season.

          Bruno Fernandes and Jesse Lingard scored in the second half to see United finish the league in third position.

          Leicester finish fifth despite spending the majority of the campaign in the top four.

          Mason Greenwood had the first chance of the game inside 15 minutes but headed over from close range.

          Wilfred Ndidi almost capitalised on some poor United passing but his long range shot blazed over the bar.

          Bruno Fernandes had a goal correctly ruled out for offside before Marcus Rashford forced a smart save from Kasper Schmeichel just before the break.

          Just before the hour mark, Jamie Vardy was close to breaking the deadlock but his looping header hit the bar.

          United were awarded a penalty 10 minutes later when Jonny Evans brought down Anthony Martial and Fernandes converted from the spot.

          Evans was then sent off in stoppage time with a reckless challenge on Scott McTominay.

          Lingard made the most of Schmeichel's error to make it 2-0 with the last kick of the game.

          English Premier League Standings

          POS Team GP GD PTS
          1 Liverpool 38 +52 99
          2 Manchester City 38 +67 81
          3 Manchester United 38 +30 66
          4 Chelsea 38 +15 66
          5 Leicester City 38 +26 62
          6 Tottenham Hotspur 38 +14 59
          7 Wolverhampton Wanderers 38 +11 59
          8 Arsenal 38 +8 56
          9 Sheffield United 38 0 54
          10 Burnley 38 -7 54
          11 Southampton 38 -9 52
          12 Everton 38 -12 49
          13 Newcastle United 38 -20 44
          14 Crystal Palace 38 -19 43
          15 Brighton & Hove Albion 38 -15 41
          16 West Ham United 38 -13 39
          17 Aston Villa 38 -26 35
          18 AFC Bournemouth 38 -25 34
          19 Watford 38 -28 34
          20 Norwich City 38 -49 21