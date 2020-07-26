Manchester United claimed a top four spot with a 2-0 win against Leicester City on the final day of the Premier League season.

Bruno Fernandes and Jesse Lingard scored in the second half to see United finish the league in third position.

Leicester finish fifth despite spending the majority of the campaign in the top four.

Bruno Fernandes scored from the penalty spot to earn his side a place in the Champions League next season. Oli Scarff/Pool via Getty Images

Mason Greenwood had the first chance of the game inside 15 minutes but headed over from close range.

Wilfred Ndidi almost capitalised on some poor United passing but his long range shot blazed over the bar.

Bruno Fernandes had a goal correctly ruled out for offside before Marcus Rashford forced a smart save from Kasper Schmeichel just before the break.

Just before the hour mark, Jamie Vardy was close to breaking the deadlock but his looping header hit the bar.

United were awarded a penalty 10 minutes later when Jonny Evans brought down Anthony Martial and Fernandes converted from the spot.

Evans was then sent off in stoppage time with a reckless challenge on Scott McTominay.

Lingard made the most of Schmeichel's error to make it 2-0 with the last kick of the game.