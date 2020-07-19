Leicester's Champions League hopes took a severe dent following a 3-0 defeat at Tottenham on Sunday.

The result leaves Brendan Rodgers' side in fourth place, level on points and with the same goal difference as Manchester United in fifth but ahead of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men on goals scored. The two teams face each other on the final day of the season next Sunday, with United having a game in hand against West Ham next Wednesday.

Son Heung-Min's effort deflected off James Justin to hand Tottenham the lead after six minutes and Harry Kane doubled the lead half an hour later following a fine counter attack. Kane grabbed his second with a sublime strike five minutes before the break to leave Leicester with no way back.

Tottenham, bidding for a fourth home win in a row for the first time since moving to their new stadium, started on the front foot and were ahead inside the opening 10 minutes through a slice of good fortune.

Kane expertly held the ball up and found Son, whose effort squirmed past Kasper Schmeichel via a heavy deflection off Leicester defender Justin. It was later ruled an own goal via the Premier League's goal adjudication panel.

Harry Kane scored twice as Tottenham beat Leicester. Getty

Leicester responded well to going behind, with Jamie Vardy a nuisance in attack and close with an effort that Hugo Lloris scrambled away for a corner. Lloris was then at his best to superbly deny Ayoze Perez with a firm volley inside the area and deny a certain equaliser.

The visitors looked dangerous but also susceptible on the break and so it proved on 36 minutes when Kane had all sorts of space to slot home left footed for his 15th goal in 10 appearances against Leicester.

Kane soon made it 16 against the Foxes with a stunning effort after Justin showed him on to his right side. Kane took the invite in devastating style, unleashing a curling effort that beat Schmeichel all ends up.

Leicester brought Demarai Gray on for the second half and he tested Lloris with a free kick but Jose Mourinho's men had too much nous to be unduly concerned as they closed out the match to boost their hopes of Europa League qualification.