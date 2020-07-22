Mason Greenwood continued his fine scoring run as Manchester United drew with West Ham. CATHERINE IVILL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Manchester United's Champions League hopes were given a boost as they fought back to earn a 1-1 draw against West Ham at Old Trafford.

Following their final home game of the season, United edge into the top four of the Premier League and a point ahead of Leicester, whom they face on Sunday knowing a win or draw will see them secure Champions League football next campaign.

After the disappointment of their 3-1 FA Cup semifinal defeat to Chelsea at Wembley on Sunday, United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was hoping for a positive reaction from his team but they looked tired and uninspired in what was a poor performance.

David Moyes's side sat deep and crowded the centre of the field and United struggled to create openings from wide and lacked sharpness and creativity.

United went behind from the penalty spot on the stroke of half-time when Michail Antonio calmly converted past David de Gea following Paul Pogba's handball.

But they were level on 51 minutes when Anthony Martial combined to great effect with Mason Greenwood and the prolific forward fired past Lukasz Fabianski in the West Ham goal from close range.

That took the 18-year-old Greenwood to 17 goals in all competitions this season and tied him with United legends George Best, Brian Kidd and Wayne Rooney for the most in a season scored by a teenager for the club.

Meanwhile, that draw leaves West Ham on 38 points and means they are mathematically safe going into the final game of the season when they face fellow strugglers Aston Villa.