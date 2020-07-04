Manchester United momentarily moved into the top four following an entertaining 5-2 victory over relegation-threatened Bournemouth on Saturday.

United had to come from behind to secure the three points but ran out comfortable winners in the end to leapfrog Chelsea in the table ahead of the Blues' match against Watford.

- Premier League table: Race for top four intensifies

Mason Greenwood, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial were all on the scoresheet and United's trio now have have 55 goals among them this season -- four more than Liverpool's famed front three of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.

"It is definitely enjoyable when you're winning games," Rashford told BT Sport. "These are the type of performances we want to be putting in.

"It's definitely an exciting time. It doesn't matter who scores as long as someone is and we're putting points on the table.

"Mason has been on fire and it's always positive when the forwards score. It's important to push on until the end of the season."

Junior Stanislas gave Bournemouth a surprise early lead before Greenwood equalised just before the half hour mark with a clinical finish for his 14th of the season. Rashford's penalty put United ahead on 34 minutes and Martial's 20th of the season capped off a decent first half with a wonderful finish into the top corner.

Josh King's penalty on 49 minutes made it 3-2 but Greenwood replied soon after with an outstanding right-footed finish. Bruno Fernandes' stunning free kick made it 5-2 as United scored five in a Premier League match for the first time since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's first match as manager in December 2018.

Despite rumours Fernandes and Paul Pogba were injured in the lead up to the game, United named an unchanged team from the 3-0 win at Brighton on Tuesday. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's selection meant it was the first time in 14 years United had named an unchanged XI for three successive league matches.

Manchester United boosted their Champions League hopes with victory over Bournemouth. Getty

Fernandes had the game's first chance when Rashford put him clean through but his volley was wayward and over the bar.

Stanislas then nutmegged Harry Maguire and beat David De Gea in the United goal to give Bournemouth a shock lead and Aaron Ramsdale did well in the Bournemouth goal to beat away a Rashford free kick moments later.

Ramsdale got a hand to Greenwood's effort soon after but could not keep his strike out, with Fernandes supplying the assist to put United level.

The hosts went ahead when Rashford converted from the spot after Adam Smith handled in the area and Martial fired in a stunning third in first half stoppage time.

United started the second half in sloppy fashion and Eric Bailly, on for Victor Lindelof, handled in the area and after a VAR check, King stepped up and made no mistake from the spot.

Bournemouth hit the post and had a goal disallowed for offside in the early stages of the second half as United looked complacent but Greenwood's stunning second opened up a two-goal cushion again.

Fernandes then added a fifth with an excellent free kick just before the hour mark as Bournemouth's relegation concerns continued, with Eddie Howe's side 19th in the table with five games to go.