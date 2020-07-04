Steve Nicol praises Chelsea's response to their loss to West Ham, but says Watford offered no resistance. (0:58)

Chelsea got back to winning ways with a 3-0 victory over Watford at Stamford Bridge on Saturday night to maintain their spot in the Champions League places.

Frank Lampard's side was looking to stay in fourth place in the Premier League after Manchester United had leapfrogged them in the table with a 5-2 win over Bournemouth earlier on Saturday.

Lampard said after the match of the battle for the top-four with United: "They are a very good team, we know that. The individuals and the squad they have, the manager and coaches they have.

"I watched their game earlier and you can see the individual quality they have across their frontline. Two players are on 20 goals, Mason Greenwood is doing what he's doing scoring regularly."

Chelsea took the lead just before the half-hour mark when Ross Barkley played Olivier Giroud into the penalty area with a nice pass and the France international cooly slotted home with his first touch.

For the second match in a row, Christian Pulisic drew a penalty when Etienne Capoue recklessly clattered into him in the area and for the second match in a row, his teammate Willian stepped up and calmly dispatched it for a 2-0 lead at half-time.