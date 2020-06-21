Christian Pulisic and Olivier Giroud both found the net as a costly two minutes saw Chelsea overturn a 1-0 deficit to beat Aston Villa 2-1.

Not in Chelsea manager Frank Lampard's starting line up, Pulisic came on after 55 minutes and took just five minutes to put his name on the scoreboard.

Chelsea made the stronger start to the game with Giroud knocking in several dangerous crosses within the first 10 minutes.

Mason Mount looked like he was going to break the deadlock on 20 minutes when he shifted the ball onto his left foot 20 yards from goal and forced Nyland into a spectacular save.

The Blues dominance made Kortney Hause's first Premier League goal all the more surprising when it came just before half-time.

Boasting 75% of the possession, Chelsea were unable to keep his right-footed shot out after a perfect cross into the box from Douglas Luiz.

Hause failed to get a clean attempt on it the first time but Chelsea keeper Kepa spilled the ball and Hause was there again to make sure it went in the second time.

With no changes for either side at half-time, Chelsea continued to dominate but failed to produce any clear chances for the first 15 minutes.

Lampard sought to freshen up his side and make a double substitution on 55 minutes with Mateo Kovacic and Reuben Loftus-Cheek making way for Ross Barkley and Pulisic.

The introduction of the U.S. international proved to be the turning point for Lampard's side. In a carbon copy of the ball Luiz had dropped into the box for Hause's goal, Cesar Azpilicueta floated a ball into the box and Pulisic struck it home from the back post.

Villa were left staggering when just two minutes later Giroud was given the space to turn and get a shot off that went flying past Orjan Nyland.

The win helps Chelsea cement their place in the top four while Aston Villa remain in the relegation zone, two points from safety.