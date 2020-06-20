Mark Ogden explains why Leicester City's draw against Watford could lead to them being out of the top four. (0:40)

Leicester City's Ben Chilwell opened the scoring on the 90th minute. Getty

Defender Craig Dawson grabbed a stoppage-time equaliser as Watford drew 1-1 with Leicester City at Vicarage Road on Saturday to earn a vital point in their battle for Premier League survival.

England full back Ben Chilwell had put third-placed Leicester ahead in the 90th minute with a thunderous shot, before Dawson's acrobatic overhead finish secured a draw for Watford who moved provisionally a point clear of the relegation zone.

After failing to record a single effort on target in the first half, Leicester created the majority of chances in the closing stages and went close when Marc Albrighton's effort hit the post.

Watford moved to 16th place in the table with 28 points, while Leicester remained third and six points clear of fourth-placed Chelsea.