        <
        >
          2019-20 English Premier League
          Watford Watford WAT
          1
          FT
          1
          Leicester City Leicester City LEI
          • Craig Dawson (90'+3')
          • Ben Chilwell (90')

          Last-gasp Dawson earns Watford point against Leicester

          play
          Leicester at 'the start of a slippery slope' after draw at Watford (0:40)

          Mark Ogden explains why Leicester City's draw against Watford could lead to them being out of the top four. (0:40)

          9:38 AM ET
          • Reuters

          Defender Craig Dawson grabbed a stoppage-time equaliser as Watford drew 1-1 with Leicester City at Vicarage Road on Saturday to earn a vital point in their battle for Premier League survival.

          England full back Ben Chilwell had put third-placed Leicester ahead in the 90th minute with a thunderous shot, before Dawson's acrobatic overhead finish secured a draw for Watford who moved provisionally a point clear of the relegation zone.

          After failing to record a single effort on target in the first half, Leicester created the majority of chances in the closing stages and went close when Marc Albrighton's effort hit the post.

          Watford moved to 16th place in the table with 28 points, while Leicester remained third and six points clear of fourth-placed Chelsea.

          English Premier League Standings

          POS Team GP GD PTS
          1 Liverpool 29 +45 82
          2 Manchester City 29 +40 60
          3 Leicester City 30 +30 54
          4 Chelsea 29 +12 48
          5 Manchester United 30 +14 46
          6 Sheffield United 29 +5 44
          7 Wolverhampton Wanderers 29 +7 43
          8 Tottenham Hotspur 30 +7 42
          9 Arsenal 29 +1 40
          10 Burnley 29 -6 39
          11 Crystal Palace 29 -6 39
          12 Everton 29 -9 37
          13 Southampton 30 -14 37
          14 Newcastle United 29 -16 35
          15 Brighton & Hove Albion 29 -8 29
          16 Watford 30 -17 28
          17 West Ham United 29 -15 27
          18 AFC Bournemouth 29 -18 27
          19 Aston Villa 29 -22 26
          20 Norwich City 30 -30 21