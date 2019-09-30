Manchester United and Arsenal played to a 1-1 draw in a sloppy, rain-soaked match at Old Trafford on Monday night.

Scott McTominay's first-half thunderbolt had the hosts ahead at the break, but Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang struck back in the second half with the help of VAR to earn his side a deserved point.

United -- on eight points through six games -- were off to their worst start since 2014-15 going into the match, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer able to recall fit-again Paul Pogba back to his XI for the the first time in a month in the Premier League.

Chances were few and far between in the opening half hour until United's Daniel James' nifty move and shot from 18 yards forced a save from Bernd Leno and Arsenal's Nicolas Pepe fired an open shot at the top of the area over the crossbar.

- ESPN Premier League fantasy: Sign up now!

- VAR in the Premier League: Ultimate guide

- When does the transfer window reopen?

A quick-fire counter-attack led to the hosts' opener when Marcus Rashford teed up McTominay at the top of the Arsenal penalty area and the Scot fired an unstoppable rocket into the top corner right on the stroke of half-time for the 1-0 lead.

Arsenal would draw level just before the hour mark when a bad Axel Tuanzebe giveaway allowed Aubameyang a free run on goal and he beat David De Gea with a clever chip to equalise.

The linesman's flag had gone up for offside on the Aubameyang goal, but VAR review correctly showed that Harry Maguire had played the Gabon international onside and the goal was then given. United boss Solskjaer appeared furious that the linesman had flagged when recent practice has been for the flag not to be shown until the end of a move.

Aubameyang has now scored 14 goals in his last 14 Premier League starts and is the first Arsenal player to score seven or more goals in The Gunners' first seven league games of a season since Dennis Bergkamp in 1997-98.

McTominay powered a header over near the 70-minute mark from a corner and Harry Maguire forced a save from Leno minutes later as the match opened up and United pushed for the winner.

United's last chance came from a free kick and Leno was once again called into action to keep out a goalbound, curling strike from Rashford in second-half stoppage time as the match ended level.

The result keeps Arsenal in the top four on 12 points, while United sit in 10th place on nine points from their first seven games -- the worst start for United in 30 years.

Next up is a pair of Europa League matches for the two teams on Oct. 3, with Manchester United away to AZ Alkmaar and Arsenal hosting Standard Liege at the Emirates.