Manchester United's away day misery continued after they suffered a disappointing 2-0 loss against West Ham United at the London Stadium on Sunday.

Andriy Yarmolenko and Aaron Cresswell scored in each half as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side still await their first victory on the road in all competitions since March.

United's poor day was compounded when Marcus Rashford sustained an injury and had to be substituted in the second half.

It is a huge blow for Solskjaer with Paul Pogba, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood all on the sidelines.

Solskjaer defended his side's display, saying the match hinged on key moments.

"When you lose a game you're always disappointed but it's a game that can go both ways. This is always a difficult ground to go to and we just didn't take the chances we made," he told a news conference.

"We didn't create enough chances but we created big moments that we didn't make the most of. It's a good group to work with, they are determined although sometimes along the road you'll hit some bumps.

"They want to do what we're working on in training, but today key moments tipped the game in West Ham's favour. We made some bad final passes and lacked quality in decision making, execution."

United named an unchanged side from the one that beat Leicester last weekend but they were underwhelming throughout the match.

Marcus Rashford added to Manchester United's injury woes. IAN KINGTON/AFP/Getty Images

The game lacked quality from both sides in the first half with long range efforts from Nemanja Matic and Mark Noble comfortably saved.

On the stroke of half time, the hosts went ahead after Felipe Anderson found Yarmolenko in space inside the box and the forward took a touch and produced a fine left-footed finish past David de Gea.

The visitors were livelier after the break and Juan Mata missed a glorious chance from close range after a good cross from Andreas Pereira.

Jesse Lingard replaced the injured Rashford and United pushed for an equaliser with Scott McTominay hitting the post and Harry Maguire's close range shot saved by Lukasz Fabianski.

With less than 10 minutes to go, Cresswell sealed the victory for West Ham with a wonderful free kick.

United drop to seventh place in the table and entertain Arsenal next Monday at Old Trafford. West Ham move up into the top four and travel to Bournemouth next weekend.

Manuel Pellegrini's men have made considerable progress since they were hammered 5-0 by Manchester City in their first game.

"I think we deserved the three points today, I'm happy with everything we did, we should aim to play like this every week," Pellegrini said.

"We played consistently throughout the game, we didn't allow them to create chances. It's always important when you beat a team like Manchester United, and it's what we deserve for how hard everyone is working from the coaching staff to the players.

"We'll see how far we can go but we think we'll have the chance to achieve something big."