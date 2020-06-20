        <
          2019-20 German Bundesliga
          Bayern Munich Bayern Munich MUN
          3
          FT
          1
          SC Freiburg SC Freiburg FREI
          • Joshua Kimmich (15')
          • Robert Lewandowski (24', 37')
          • Lucas Höler (33')

          Bayern's Lewandowski makes history as U.S. youngster Richards debuts to emulate Donovan

          11:42 AM ET
          • Reuters

          Robert Lewandowski struck twice as champions Bayern Munich eased past Freiburg 3-1 on Saturday and the Polish striker became the first foreign player to score 33 goals in a Bundesliga season, while there was a late debut for 20-year-old United States defender Chris Richards, who became the first American to play for Bayern in the Bundesliga since Landon Donovan.

          The Bavarians, who sealed their eighth successive title on Tuesday with victory at Werder Bremen, went in front after 15 minutes through Joshua Kimmich's well-placed shot from a Lewandowski assist.

          The striker then nodded in on the rebound in the 24th minute after Freiburg keeper Alexander Schwolow had blocked a Leon Goretzka shot and then, after Freiburg cut the deficit through Lucas Hoeler. flicked in the third from a Lucas Hernandez cutback eight minutes before half-time.

          Bayern, who earned a club record 15th consecutive victory in all competitions, took their foot off the gas after the break, allowing Freiburg to create a few chances and Sven Ulreich, making a rare appearance as replacement for Bayern's first-choice keeper Manuel Neuer, denied Kwon Chang-hoon from a one-on-one in stoppage time.

          Richards, who came through the FC Dallas academy and played for the U.S. at the 2019 Under-20 World Cup, played the final five minutes in place of Javi Martinez. Jamal Musiala also came on to become Bayern's youngest Bundesliga player at 17 years,115 days.

          Lewandowski can add to his tally on the final matchday but is unlikely to match Gerd Mueller's Bundesliga record of 40 goals in a season set in 1972. The previous best mark by a foreign player was 31 goals scored by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the 2016-17 season.

          Bayern, who need five more goals to equal the club record of 101 for a season, are on 79 points, 10 clear of second-placed Borussia Dortmund.

          German Bundesliga Standings

          POS Team GP GD PTS
          1 Bayern Munich 33 +64 79
          2 Borussia Dortmund 33 +47 69
          3 RB Leipzig 33 +43 63
          4 Borussia Monchengladbach 33 +25 62
          5 Bayer Leverkusen 33 +16 60
          6 VfL Wolfsburg 33 +6 49
          7 TSG Hoffenheim 33 -4 49
          8 SC Freiburg 33 -3 45
          9 Eintracht Frankfurt 33 -2 42
          10 Hertha Berlin 33 -10 41
          11 Schalke 04 33 -16 39
          12 FC Union Berlin 33 -20 38
          13 Mainz 33 -20 37
          14 FC Cologne 33 -13 36
          15 FC Augsburg 33 -17 36
          16 Fortuna Düsseldorf 33 -28 30
          17 Werder Bremen 33 -32 28
          18 SC Paderborn 07 33 -36 20