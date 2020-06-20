Robert Lewandowski struck twice as champions Bayern Munich eased past Freiburg 3-1 on Saturday and the Polish striker became the first foreign player to score 33 goals in a Bundesliga season, while there was a late debut for 20-year-old United States defender Chris Richards, who became the first American to play for Bayern in the Bundesliga since Landon Donovan.

The Bavarians, who sealed their eighth successive title on Tuesday with victory at Werder Bremen, went in front after 15 minutes through Joshua Kimmich's well-placed shot from a Lewandowski assist.

Roberto Lewandowski continued his sensational goal scoring season for Bayern Munich. MARTIN MEISSNER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The striker then nodded in on the rebound in the 24th minute after Freiburg keeper Alexander Schwolow had blocked a Leon Goretzka shot and then, after Freiburg cut the deficit through Lucas Hoeler. flicked in the third from a Lucas Hernandez cutback eight minutes before half-time.

Bayern, who earned a club record 15th consecutive victory in all competitions, took their foot off the gas after the break, allowing Freiburg to create a few chances and Sven Ulreich, making a rare appearance as replacement for Bayern's first-choice keeper Manuel Neuer, denied Kwon Chang-hoon from a one-on-one in stoppage time.

Richards, who came through the FC Dallas academy and played for the U.S. at the 2019 Under-20 World Cup, played the final five minutes in place of Javi Martinez. Jamal Musiala also came on to become Bayern's youngest Bundesliga player at 17 years,115 days.

You absolutely LOVE to see it. 🇺🇸 @eastmamba pic.twitter.com/unxQVR7NeA — 🇺🇸 FC Bayern US 🇨🇦 (@FCBayernUS) June 20, 2020

Lewandowski can add to his tally on the final matchday but is unlikely to match Gerd Mueller's Bundesliga record of 40 goals in a season set in 1972. The previous best mark by a foreign player was 31 goals scored by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the 2016-17 season.

Bayern, who need five more goals to equal the club record of 101 for a season, are on 79 points, 10 clear of second-placed Borussia Dortmund.