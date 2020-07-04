Cristiano Ronaldo finally scored from a free kick for Juventus and goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon made a record 648th Serie A appearance as the league leaders beat neighbours Torino 4-1 on Saturday.

The goal was Ronaldo's 55th from a free kick during his illustrious career and also made him the first player in the Premier League era to score 25 or more goals in a season in England, Spain and Italy.

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

- Stream Serie A games on ESPN+

Buffon, 42, overtook Paolo Maldini's Serie A appearance record when he was picked for his first league game this year.

Paulo Dybala put Juventus ahead with a trademark goal as the Argentine skipped past two defenders and clipped a deflected shot past Salvatore Sirigu in the third minute.