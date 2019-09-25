MK Dons were more than up for the challenge against Liverpool, but a howler from keeper Stuart Moore and a goal from Ki-Jana Hoever sealed the 2-0 win. To watch Carabao Cup, subscribe to ESPN+. (1:44)

Goals from James Milner and Ki-Jana Hoever helped Liverpool beat Milton Keynes Dons 2-0 on Wednesday to advance to the Carabao Cup fourth round.

The hosts had several chances to get on the board against a youthful Liverpool XI but solid second-half goalkeeping by Caoimhin Kelleher ensured the Reds' win at Stadium mk.

Liverpool's first came in the 41st minute after MK Dons goakeeper Stuart Moore mishandled Milner's driving strike from outside the penalty box.

Hoever then scored his first senior side goal in the 70th minute on header to the back post off Milner's floating cross.