        <
        >
          2019-20 English Carabao Cup, Third Round
          Milton Keynes Dons Milton Keynes Dons MKD
          0
          FT
          2
          Liverpool Liverpool LIV
          • James Milner (41')
          • Ki-Jana Hoever (69')

          Milner, Hoever help Liverpool fend off MK Dons

          play
          Liverpool put away aggressive MK Dons side (1:44)

          MK Dons were more than up for the challenge against Liverpool, but a howler from keeper Stuart Moore and a goal from Ki-Jana Hoever sealed the 2-0 win. To watch Carabao Cup, subscribe to ESPN+. (1:44)

          4:52 PM ET
          • Reuters

          Goals from James Milner and Ki-Jana Hoever helped Liverpool beat Milton Keynes Dons 2-0 on Wednesday to advance to the Carabao Cup fourth round.

          The hosts had several chances to get on the board against a youthful Liverpool XI but solid second-half goalkeeping by Caoimhin Kelleher ensured the Reds' win at Stadium mk.

          Liverpool's first came in the 41st minute after MK Dons goakeeper Stuart Moore mishandled Milner's driving strike from outside the penalty box.

          Hoever then scored his first senior side goal in the 70th minute on header to the back post off Milner's floating cross.

