Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal have crashed out of Euro 2020 after a 1-0 loss to Belgium in the round of 16. (1:02)

Belgium eliminated reigning champions Portugal with a 1-0 victory in the round of 16 at the European Championship on Sunday.

Thorgan Hazard scored a sensational long-range strike at the end of the first half to propel the Belgians into the quarterfinals and send Cristiano Ronaldo & Co. home at the Estadio Olímpico de la Cartuja in Seville.

- Dawson: Belgium prove they're more than just goals

- De Bruyne, Hazard subbed off with injuries vs. Portugal

- Euro 2020 on ESPN: Stream LIVE games and replays (U.S. only)

- Euro 2020 on ESPN: Latest news, features, video

The win for Roberto Martinez's men sets up a fascinating matchup with Italy in the last eight. But they may have to play the Italians without two of their biggest stars.

A cagey first half saw its first goal three minutes before the half-time whistle when Hazard unleashed an unstoppable dipping shot from well outside of the box to put Belgium deservedly in front.

The goal was Hazard's second at the tournament and put the Belgians on the front foot heading into the break.

Belgium were dealt a blow minutes after the restart when Kevin De Bruyne was subbed off for an apparent injury. The influential midfielder was replaced by Dries Mertens.

De Bruyne sat down pointing to his ankle and shook his head. He seemed fine after he first picked up the injury on a tackle from behind during the first half, but he couldn't continue after only two minutes in the second half.

The injury issues worsened minutes from full-time when Eden Hazard was taken off with an apparent hamstring injury after pulling out of a challenge and asking for a sub on the near touchline.

Belgium play their much-anticipated matchup with Italy on Friday, July 2 in Munich.