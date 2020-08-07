Manchester City moved into the Champions League quarterfinals on Friday. Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester City advanced to the final eight of the Champions League 4-2 on aggregate after a 2-1 home victory over Real Madrid on Friday, nearly five months after the first leg.

Goals from Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus sandwiched a Karim Benzema strike in the 28th minute to give Pep Guardiola's men comfortable passage into the next round after a similar 2-1 victory at the Bernabeu back in February.

It was an especially rough night for Madrid defender Raphael Varane, who became the ninth player in UCL knockout history with two errors leading to a goal in the same game in the past 10 seasons.

Meanwhile, it was a milestone evening for Jesus, who -- in providing the assist for Sterling's strike -- recorded his first match with a goal and an assist in Champions League play (22 games).

Real, trailing from the first-leg and without their suspended skipper and defensive lynchpin Sergio Ramos, made a disastrous start, gifting City a ninth minute opener.

Frenchman Varane, having received a pass inside his own area from goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, was robbed by Jesus and he slipped the ball to Sterling who slotted home.

There was a strong response from the Spanish champions, with City keeper Ederson forced into fine saves to keep out efforts from Karim Benzema and Eden Hazard.

Ederson could do nothing, however, to keep out a bullet header from Benzema near the half-hour mark, the Frenchman rising to power home a superb pin-point cross from Rodrygo.

City created chances after the break but lacked the killer touch and it took another piece of calamitous defending by Varane to decide the tie in the 68th as his attempted header back to Courtois was too weak and Jesus was alert again, nipping in to flick it past the keeper and make it 2-1 on the night.

Friday's result means that City will take on Lyon, who ousted Juventus in the day's other match.

Information from Reuters was used in this report.